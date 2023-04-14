Waubonsee presents a night of Blues and Jazz April 15

Waubonsee Community College presents a night of Blues and Jazz, headlining acts from the head of Waubonsee’s Jazz Department Samuel Mösching and various professional musicians. The free event kicks off at the Sugar Grove Campus Auditorium on Saturday, April 15 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Mösching’s earthy grooves on electric guitar will move attendees of all ages as he performs music from his new album Ethereal Kinks. Michael Jackson, a longtime DownBeat contributor, describes Mösching’s performance as brilliant.

“The more you listen, the more Mösching’s energy, focus, and brilliance emerge,” said Jackson.

Mösching is a professional guitarist, composer and bandleader. He started playing the guitar at the age of 10 and over the years has graced stages in the U.S. and abroad, including Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, England and Argentina. As a composer, he has written hundreds of pieces, mostly in jazz and modern classical context. Mösching has been recognized by his peers all over the world.

On the Chicago music scene, Mösching has been a frequent guest on jam sessions and invited as a special guest in concerts with musicians like Grammy nominee Mars Williams, former president of Chicago’s Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians Ed Wilkerson, jazz veteran Vincent Davis, and guitarist John Stowell. Mösching can be heard on stage with artists such as Isaiah Collier, Zeshan B, and Maggie Brown. The New Samuel Mösching Trio has been invited to perform at the local NPR station WBEZ in Chicago. The trio has been on tour in Europe and across the U.S. several times.

To learn more about Samuel Mösching’s Quartet and to view a complete listing of Waubonsee’s art and music events, visit calendar.waubonsee.edu/humanities.