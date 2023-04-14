Seniors invited to sign up for Dine Around Town program

Community members over age 60, and their spouses and caregivers, are invited to sign up for a special dine-in or take-out menu with the new Dine Around Town program.

Dine Around Town is a partnership of Dakotas, located in Yorkville, with the Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association and the Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois. Dakotas chef and co-owner Joe Porretta, with co-owners Yonas Hagos and Brandon Partridge, are offering some of Dakotas’ favorite meals, adapted to meet federal nutritional requirements for older adults.

The menu will be offered Monday through Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, April 17. Customers are welcome to dine at the restaurant or take their meals to go. All meals meet U.S. federal standards for nutrition for older adults, and the menu has been reviewed and approved by a licensed dietitian with AgeGuide, the state area agency on aging.

To sign up or for more information, call Community Nutrition Network at 331-701-6505 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week. The suggested donation is $6 per meal. Community Nutrition Network is a donation-based nonprofit serving those age 60 or above and their spouses and caregivers. No one is ever turned away if unable or unwilling to pay.