Waubonsee Community College hosting open house Saturday at Sugar Grove campus

Waubonsee Community College will host an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at its Sugar Grove campus, 4S783 Route 47. The event is family-friendly, free and open to the public.

The event will be a blend of activities, entertainment and enrollment help for Waubonsee’s courses, which begin Aug. 21.

Attendees can explore academic programs or pathways that match their interests support career goals. Waubonsee faculty members, administrators and staff will be available to offer personalized guidance around career fields, programs, financial assistance, student clubs, activities and athletics.

There will also be giveaways and prize drawings while supplies last.

Waubonsee Community College Student Center, Sugar Grove

To help ensure widespread access to high-quality higher education, Waubonsee offers affordable tuition, flexible payment options, technological and other academic support, transfer partnerships, career programs and planning, and more. With MyChoice, students can choose from one of five learning modalities to learn when, where and how they prefer.

Go to waubonsee.edu/visit for more information and to RSVP for the open house.