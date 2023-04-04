Plano area voters will find school board, Ward 3 city council races on Tuesday’s ballot

Tuesday, April 4, is Election Day and polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout Kendall County.

For information on voting and polling places, contact the Kendall County Clerk's Office at 630-553-4104 or visit the clerk's website here.

Here is a look at the local races:

Plano City Council

Aldermanic races in the city’s Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 4 are unopposed. The Ward 3 aldermanic seat is being contested by Katherine Lee Wickens and Keith Riddle.

Plano School District 88 Board of Education

Voters will be asked to cast ballots for four of six candidates seeking election to the school board. The candidates are Tim Waldrop, Kyle R. Klatt, Kimberly A. Velazquez, Charles Schneider, Mike Jernigan and Doug Lyle.

Waubonsee Community College District 115 Board of Trustees

Voters will find five candidates vying for three open seats on the college’s board of trustees: Jimmie Delgado, James K. “Jim” Michels, Stacey Ries, William A. Marzano and Gregory Thomas. Michels, Delgado and Thomas are incumbents.

Uncontested races

Voters will find uncontested races for two seats on the Plano Community Library District Board. Denise Marie Helmers is a candidate for a four-year term, while John C. McCartan is seeking a two-year term.