Plano police reports / March 30, 2023

Information in the March 30, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Theft, trespassing arrest

Plano police arrested Seidy S. Abrajan-Pineda, 35, of the 4000 block of Dillon Street, Plano, at 10:20 p.m. March 24 at the Walmart store in the 6800 block of Route 34 on charges of retail theft and criminal trespass to property. Police said Abrajan-Pineda was later released with a notice to appear in court.

DUI arrest on Route 34

Plano police arrested Caleb E. Smith, 40, of the 2000 block of Cannonball Trail, Yorkville, on a charge of driving under the influence at 3:15 a.m. March 15 on Route 34 at Waubonsee Drive. Police said Smith also was cited for speeding. Smith was booked and later released with a notice to appear in court on the charges.

Aggravated speeding ticket issued

Plano police ticketed Carlos Ortiz-Cortes, 41, of the 1200 block of Second Avenue, Aurora, with aggravated seeding after a traffic stop at 4:01 p.m. March 25 on Little Rock Road at Route 34. Ortiz-Cortes was released after being given a court date.