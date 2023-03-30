March 30, 2023
Plano police reports / March 30, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Information in the March 30, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Theft, trespassing arrest

Plano police arrested Seidy S. Abrajan-Pineda, 35, of the 4000 block of Dillon Street, Plano, at 10:20 p.m. March 24 at the Walmart store in the 6800 block of Route 34 on charges of retail theft and criminal trespass to property. Police said Abrajan-Pineda was later released with a notice to appear in court.

DUI arrest on Route 34

Plano police arrested Caleb E. Smith, 40, of the 2000 block of Cannonball Trail, Yorkville, on a charge of driving under the influence at 3:15 a.m. March 15 on Route 34 at Waubonsee Drive. Police said Smith also was cited for speeding. Smith was booked and later released with a notice to appear in court on the charges.

Aggravated speeding ticket issued

Plano police ticketed Carlos Ortiz-Cortes, 41, of the 1200 block of Second Avenue, Aurora, with aggravated seeding after a traffic stop at 4:01 p.m. March 25 on Little Rock Road at Route 34. Ortiz-Cortes was released after being given a court date.