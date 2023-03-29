Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, March 28: Anna Johnson’s four goals lead Oswego soccer past Plainfield Central

GIRLS SOCCER
Oswego 7, Plainfield Central 0
Anna Johnson scored four goals, Natalie Braun tallied two and Grace Braun one for the Panthers.
SOFTBALL
Yorkville 3, Cullman 2
The Foxes (7-0) scored three runs in the top of the third and went on the win at the Gulf Coast Classic. Regan Bishop had two hits and an RBI and Sara Ebner and Katelyn Schrader also added a hit with an RBI each for Yorkville. Ellie Fox and Julia Hupp combined on a four-hitter.
Oswego 2, Neuqua Valley 0
Jaelynn Anthony struck out 10 and Cori Kennedy went 3-for-3 and scored a run for Oswego (3-2).
BASEBALL
Amboy 15, Newark 14
Cole Reibel collected five hits for Newark (1-5), who had 13 as a team.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Harlem 58, Sandwich 38, La Salle-Peru 34
Sandwich won the 4x400 relay (4:36.9), the DMR 1200-400-800-1600m relay (13:30.9) at the La Salle-Peru Relays. Sandwich’s Claire Allen won the shot put (11.24 meters) and discus (38.06 meters), Ashley Hintz (1.37 meters) won the high jump and Jodi Pahle won the long jump (4.42 meters).