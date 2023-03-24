DeKalb Chief County Assessment Office seeks to update addresses for tax bills

Is your address correct on your tax bill? Have you moved in the past year? An incorrect mailing address could prevent you from receiving your tax bill and other important notices in a timely fashion. The DeKalb Chief County Assessment Office requests anyone who has moved and/or has a different mailing address than previously listed to contact the office.

The address change must be in writing with the owner’s signature. Forms are available in the assessment office or by sending a letter with the requested address change and the owner’s signature. A form is available on the DeKalb County website, dekalbcounty.org under the Treasurer’s Department and/or Assessment Office that may be completed, printed and signed. Mail to the Chief County Assessment Office, Administration Building, 110 E. Sycamore St., Sycamore, IL 60178, email to CCAO@dekalbcounty.org or fax to 815-895-1684.

For questions or information, call 815-895-7120.