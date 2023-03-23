March 22, 2023
Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, March 22: Oswego, Oswego East baseball pick up wins

By Joshua Welge
BASEBALL

Oswego 5, Marmion 2

The Panthers scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to earn the nonconference win in Aurora. Luke Voelker was 2-for-3 with a double, run scored and an RBI and Drake Dunnett drove in two runs. Owen Corbett struck out six over five innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit.

Oswego East 13, Waubonsie Valley 9

Mike Polubinski went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs, Josh Polubinski also went 3-for-4 and Zach Polubinski went 2-for-3 as the Wolves earned their first win of the season.