Boys Basketball: 2022-2023 Record Newspapers All-Area team

Here is the 2022-2023 Record Newspapers All-Area boys basketball team.
FIRST TEAM
David Douglas Jr., Yorkville Christian, senior, guard: A starter for Mustangs’ state championship team as a junior, Douglas put up huge numbers his senior year. Smooth 6-foot-5 guard averaged 33.8 points per game, tops in the state, according to MaxPreps, 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals. He twice broke the school’s single-game scoring record, the second time a 66-point effort. Douglas’ 339 free throws are a state record and 1,083 points are seventh-most.
Ryan Johnson, Oswego East, senior, guard/forward: The versatile 6-foot-7 player grew from sophomore team point guard to complementary piece of 2021-22 sectional finalist to a central figure and all-conference player for record-setting team this season. Johnson, who holds multiple offers from Division III and DII schools, averaged 11.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the SPC West and sectional champion Wolves.
LeBaron Lee, Yorkville, senior, forward: An Illinois State baseball recruit, Lee was the leader of a Foxes’ basketball team that matched a program win record in a 26-6 season. Lee, an all-conference pick, averaged 11.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
Mekhi Lowery, Oswego East, senior, guard/forward: A Towson University recruit and elite defender and multidimensional talent, he led 30-6 Wolves to first sectional championship in school history and second consecutive unbeaten Southwest Prairie Conference title. Lowery, a two-time all-conference pick and SPC West MVP, averaged 12.6 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.8 deflections, 2.1 steals and 1 block per game.
Max Niesman, Oswego, senior, guard: A two-time all-conference pick and three-year starter for Panthers’ team that played its best basketball down the stretch of the season, Niesman averaged 14.5 points per game, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
SECOND TEAM
Jason Jakstys, Yorkville, junior, forward: The skilled 6-foot-10 post helped lead Foxes to a record-tying 26 wins in developing into a legitimate Division I prospect. Jakstys averaged 11.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. He has scholarship offers from Illinois State and Indiana State.
Austin Marks, Sandwich, senior, guard/forward: On a Sandwich team that posted a huge turnaround season, hustling Marks played like his hair was on fire. Marks, an Interstate 8 all-conference pick, averaged 11 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Sandwich went 20-13 and took second in the I-8, a year after 1-29 season.
Dasean Patton, Oswego, sophomore, forward: In one year, the 6-foot-5 sophomore went from playing freshman basketball to making a huge impact on varsity. Patton averaged 12 points and 4 rebounds, and shot 53% from the floor and 37% from the 3-point line. Finished with a flourish, averaging nearly 20 points over Oswego’s last 12 games.
Bryce Shoto, Oswego East, senior, guard: Crafty point guard found a good fit in only season at Oswego East after transferring from Plainfield Central, helping lead Wolves to conference and sectional titles. Shoto averaged 9.9 points, 2.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds and shot 42.2% from the 3-point line.
Jehvion Starwood, Oswego East, junior, guard/forward: The lone junior for Oswego East’s conference and sectional champion, Starwood emerged as a talented scorer after transferring from Yorkville Christian. Smooth lefty guard hit game-winning 3-pointer in final seconds of overtime sectional semifinal win over Bolingbrook. On the season, Starwood averaged 10 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
Honorable Mention
Jory Boley, Yorkville, junior; Evan Gottlieb, Sandwich, senior; Zach Carlson, Newark, senior; Tyler Jasek, Oswego East, senior; Dayvion Johnson, Yorkville, junior; Chance Lange, Sandwich, junior; Jake Kruser, Newark, senior; Jayden Riley, Oswego, freshman; Sammy Sifuentes, Plano, senior; Davione Stamps, Plano, junior.