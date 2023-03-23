March 23, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperElectionObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryGames and Puzzles

Boys Basketball: 2022-2023 Record Newspapers All-Area team

By Joshua Welge
Yorkville Christian's David Douglas Jr (14) drives to the basket against Sandwich’s Austin Marks (22) during the 59th Annual Plano Christmas Classic basketball tournament at Plano High School on Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022.

Yorkville Christian's David Douglas Jr (14) drives to the basket against Sandwich’s Austin Marks (22) during the 59th Annual Plano Christmas Classic basketball tournament at Plano High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Here is the 2022-2023 Record Newspapers All-Area boys basketball team.

Yorkville Christian senior David Douglas Jr.

Yorkville Christian senior David Douglas Jr. (Photo provided by Yorkville Christian Athletics)

FIRST TEAM

David Douglas Jr., Yorkville Christian, senior, guard: A starter for Mustangs’ state championship team as a junior, Douglas put up huge numbers his senior year. Smooth 6-foot-5 guard averaged 33.8 points per game, tops in the state, according to MaxPreps, 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals. He twice broke the school’s single-game scoring record, the second time a 66-point effort. Douglas’ 339 free throws are a state record and 1,083 points are seventh-most.

Oswego East senior Ryan Johnson

Oswego East senior Ryan Johnson

Ryan Johnson, Oswego East, senior, guard/forward: The versatile 6-foot-7 player grew from sophomore team point guard to complementary piece of 2021-22 sectional finalist to a central figure and all-conference player for record-setting team this season. Johnson, who holds multiple offers from Division III and DII schools, averaged 11.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the SPC West and sectional champion Wolves.

Yorkville senior LeBaron Lee

Yorkville senior LeBaron Lee

LeBaron Lee, Yorkville, senior, forward: An Illinois State baseball recruit, Lee was the leader of a Foxes’ basketball team that matched a program win record in a 26-6 season. Lee, an all-conference pick, averaged 11.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Oswego East senior Mekhi Lowery

Oswego East senior Mekhi Lowery

Mekhi Lowery, Oswego East, senior, guard/forward: A Towson University recruit and elite defender and multidimensional talent, he led 30-6 Wolves to first sectional championship in school history and second consecutive unbeaten Southwest Prairie Conference title. Lowery, a two-time all-conference pick and SPC West MVP, averaged 12.6 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.8 deflections, 2.1 steals and 1 block per game.

Oswego senior Max Niesman

Oswego senior Max Niesman

Max Niesman, Oswego, senior, guard: A two-time all-conference pick and three-year starter for Panthers’ team that played its best basketball down the stretch of the season, Niesman averaged 14.5 points per game, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Yorkville junior Jason Jakstys

Yorkville junior Jason Jakstys

SECOND TEAM

Jason Jakstys, Yorkville, junior, forward: The skilled 6-foot-10 post helped lead Foxes to a record-tying 26 wins in developing into a legitimate Division I prospect. Jakstys averaged 11.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. He has scholarship offers from Illinois State and Indiana State.

Sandwich senior Austin Marks

Sandwich senior Austin Marks

Austin Marks, Sandwich, senior, guard/forward: On a Sandwich team that posted a huge turnaround season, hustling Marks played like his hair was on fire. Marks, an Interstate 8 all-conference pick, averaged 11 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Sandwich went 20-13 and took second in the I-8, a year after 1-29 season.

Oswego sophomore Dasean Patton

Oswego sophomore Dasean Patton

Dasean Patton, Oswego, sophomore, forward: In one year, the 6-foot-5 sophomore went from playing freshman basketball to making a huge impact on varsity. Patton averaged 12 points and 4 rebounds, and shot 53% from the floor and 37% from the 3-point line. Finished with a flourish, averaging nearly 20 points over Oswego’s last 12 games.

Oswego East senior Bryce Shoto

Oswego East senior Bryce Shoto

Bryce Shoto, Oswego East, senior, guard: Crafty point guard found a good fit in only season at Oswego East after transferring from Plainfield Central, helping lead Wolves to conference and sectional titles. Shoto averaged 9.9 points, 2.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds and shot 42.2% from the 3-point line.

Oswego East junior Jehvion Starwood

Oswego East junior Jehvion Starwood

Jehvion Starwood, Oswego East, junior, guard/forward: The lone junior for Oswego East’s conference and sectional champion, Starwood emerged as a talented scorer after transferring from Yorkville Christian. Smooth lefty guard hit game-winning 3-pointer in final seconds of overtime sectional semifinal win over Bolingbrook. On the season, Starwood averaged 10 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Honorable Mention

Jory Boley, Yorkville, junior; Evan Gottlieb, Sandwich, senior; Zach Carlson, Newark, senior; Tyler Jasek, Oswego East, senior; Dayvion Johnson, Yorkville, junior; Chance Lange, Sandwich, junior; Jake Kruser, Newark, senior; Jayden Riley, Oswego, freshman; Sammy Sifuentes, Plano, senior; Davione Stamps, Plano, junior.