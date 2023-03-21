Yorkville School District Y115 launches new website

Yorkville School District Y115 has launched a newly redesigned website at y115.org.

Visitors to the new site will be met with cinematic videos, updated and user-friendly navigation, a calendar of events sequence bar, a social media area and a photo carousel showcasing photography from around the district.

“When we began developing this new design, we thought a lot about what parents and community members would like to see when they visit the site,” Director of Marketing and Storytelling Brent Edwards said.

“We created the home page of each school as a media-hub for everyone to enjoy, and are excited to finally share it with the families of our district,” Edwards continued.

There are 10 schools in District Y115, with each having its own dedicated website section within the new design.

Each school will have videos, photos, data points and social media areas specific to that school, providing a unique user experience, Edwards said.

New features of the website include an updated navigation bar allowing parents and community members to find what they are seeking.

Homepage videos will greet visitors with sound that can be muted, played, or paused, along with an expandable option to watch the video in its entirety.

The site also includes an expanded quick links area for more ease-of-navigation, with the social media channels all located in the same area and includes data and other information unique to each school in the district.

“We are excited for this new version of our website to be released and to have the opportunity to continue telling our story in unique and fashionable ways.” Superintendent Tim Shimp said.

“The website is modern, interactive and has great functionality, and will be a wonderful resource for our families,” Shimp added.

The next phase of the project will be a newly designed mobile app that the district will begin developing in the near future.