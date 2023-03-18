March 18, 2023
Public invited to Aurora Navy League dinner March 21 in Montgomery

By Shaw Local News Network

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will host its monthly in-person dinner meeting Tuesday, March 21. A reception will be at 5 p.m., followed by a meeting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner afterward. The meeting will conclude by 8 p.m. The public is welcome; you do not need to be a member or make a reservation to attend.

The meeting will be in the private room of the Riverview Diner at 1420 Southeast River Road (Route 25) and Mill Street in Montgomery.

The cost is $25 all-inclusive if an entrée is ordered or $20 for only the dinner salad. Admission is free for those not ordering food.

The after-dinner speakers are resident ATF agent in charge Christian Hoffman and acting group supervisor Matthew Corley of the Crime Gun Intelligence Centers, who will speak on Crime Gun Intelligence & the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.”