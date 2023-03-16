March 16, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperElectionObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryGames and Puzzles

Oswego police reports / March 16, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Oswego Police Car

Oswego Police Car

Information in March 16, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Vehicle damaged

Oswego police took a report of criminal damage to property that occurred between 6:10 and 10:45 p.m. March 7 in the 2700 block of Route 34. Police said a window on a vehicle was damaged.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Bowra Valencia, 30, of the 200 block of Willington Way, Oswego, at 4:30 p.m. March 8 at her residence on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Valencia was transported to the county jail in Yorkville pending a bond hearing.

Aggravated domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Dakota M. Cuff, 24, of Woodbriar Lane, Channahon, at 11:15 p.m. March 8 in the 200 block of Chicago Road on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. Police said Cuff was transported to the county jail pending a bond hearing.

Motorist cited

Oswego police ticketed Jessia Cano, 22, of the 200 block of Jackson Street, Aurora, for driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 5:20 a.m. March 9 on Route 34 at Mason Square. Police said Cano was released at the scene on her own recognizance.