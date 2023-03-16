Oswego police reports / March 16, 2023

Information in March 16, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Vehicle damaged

Oswego police took a report of criminal damage to property that occurred between 6:10 and 10:45 p.m. March 7 in the 2700 block of Route 34. Police said a window on a vehicle was damaged.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Bowra Valencia, 30, of the 200 block of Willington Way, Oswego, at 4:30 p.m. March 8 at her residence on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Valencia was transported to the county jail in Yorkville pending a bond hearing.

Aggravated domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Dakota M. Cuff, 24, of Woodbriar Lane, Channahon, at 11:15 p.m. March 8 in the 200 block of Chicago Road on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. Police said Cuff was transported to the county jail pending a bond hearing.

Motorist cited

Oswego police ticketed Jessia Cano, 22, of the 200 block of Jackson Street, Aurora, for driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 5:20 a.m. March 9 on Route 34 at Mason Square. Police said Cano was released at the scene on her own recognizance.