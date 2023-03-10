Waubonsee celebrates Women’s History Month

In honor of Women’s History Month, Waubonsee Community College will host events in March to commemorate the significant contributions women have made to advancing all levels of society. The community is invited to join us for programming that celebrates women who tell our stories of trials and triumphs. All events are free and open to the public.

EmpowHER: Pursuing an Education as a Non-traditional Woman Student: Join us for a lively and motivational discussion about the many roles women have in society, tips for women to succeed in their educational journey, a fun painting activity, and a free lunch. The session will take place on Tuesday, March 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Aurora Downtown Campus.

Big Pink Volleyball: Waubonsee students and employees will face-off against each other at a philanthropic volleyball tournament, played with a four-foot pink volleyball. The tournament will take place on Friday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sugar Grove Campus Field House. Donations raised from the tournament will be donated to the Aurora Interfaith’s Women’s Mobile Empowerment Pantry.

Reading and Discussion with Poet Dilruba Ahmed: Poet Dilruba Ahmed, author of “Bring Now the Angels,” will read a selection of poems to inspire attendees. The virtual discussion will take place on Tuesday, March 28 from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. via Zoom. This event is sponsored by the Women’s History Month Committee, the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Committee, Student Life/The Faculty Lecture Fund, and the English Department.

Trials and Triumphs of Women in History: Short Film Showings: Join us for three short films highlighting the trials and triumphs of women in history. The free films will be shown at the Sugar Grove Campus on Tuesday, March 28 from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. and again, on Wednesday, March 29 from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. at the Aurora Downtown Campus.

Women Empowerment Hygiene Drive: Waubonsee community members are invited to support our Women’s Empowerment Hygiene Drive in partnership with the Aurora Interfaith Food Pantry. Give back to the community by donating brand-new, unopened, women’s hygiene items. Below are the drop-off locations: Sugar Grove Campus – Student Center lobby Sugar Grove Campus – Collins Hall lobby Sugar Grove Campus – Bodie Hall lobby Aurora Downtown Campus – Entrance lobby Aurora Fox Valley – Entrance lobby Plano Campus – Entrance lobby

Trailblazing Turning Points in Women’s History: Learn about significant moments and persons in women’s history by visiting the poster board display available at each of Waubonsee’s four campuses.

“We’re excited to celebrate Women’s History Month, and our hope is that this programming will help our community understand the collective stories of the trials and triumphs women have faced in history,” Andrea Egle, TRIO/Student Support Services Manager, said in a news release. “Today, women wear many hats, so we applaud our women students for adding an additional role as a student and are grateful that they chose to partner with Waubonsee to make their dreams come true.”

Visit waubonsee.edu/WomensHistoryMonth for more information and registration details.