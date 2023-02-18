FVCS hosting annual draw down March 8

Fox Valley Community Services will be hosting its annual draw down Wednesday, March 8, at the Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Drawings start at 6:30 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Tickets are $40 each; only 250 tickets will be sold. There is one $1,000 grand prize, one winner of $300, one winner of $100 and 12 winners of $50. Rich Robinson and entertaining auctioneer Craig Elliott will assist in the drawings. Winners need not be present.

Call Fox Valley Community Center at 815-786-9404 to buy tickets.

All proceeds will be used to support seniors in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and La Salle counties through the services and programs of Fox Valley Community Services.