February 18, 2023
FVCS hosting annual draw down March 8

By Shaw Local News Network
Rich Robinson and Craig Elliot will assist in the drawings. (photo provided by Fox Valley Community Services)

Fox Valley Community Services will be hosting its annual draw down Wednesday, March 8, at the Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Drawings start at 6:30 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Tickets are $40 each; only 250 tickets will be sold. There is one $1,000 grand prize, one winner of $300, one winner of $100 and 12 winners of $50. Rich Robinson and entertaining auctioneer Craig Elliott will assist in the drawings. Winners need not be present.

Call Fox Valley Community Center at 815-786-9404 to buy tickets.

All proceeds will be used to support seniors in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and La Salle counties through the services and programs of Fox Valley Community Services.