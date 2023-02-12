Waubonsee celebrates Black History Month with music, movies, soul food and more

In honor of Black History Month, Waubonsee Community College will host community programming during February to celebrate the many contributions that African American leaders have made to American history in their struggles for freedom and equality. These events are designed to provide enriching opportunities for all ages to experience Black culture and tradition. All events are open to the public and free unless noted.

“Music Mondays” is a celebration of African American musical contributions. Join us each Monday during February at 11 a.m. at the Sugar Grove Campus Student Center Café.

"The Paramount Theatre's Classic Movie Mondays" presents classics of modern cinema every Monday, with February films focusing on Black actors and directors. Watch on the two-story screen at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora, 23 East Galena Blvd. This discounted $1 movie screening will take you on a theatrical journey that includes "Do the Right Thing," "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner," "Black Panther," and "Black Klansman." Buy tickets at the door (cash only, $20 bills or less). Concessions are available for purchase. For showtimes and other details, visit paramountaurora.com/movies.

"The Emergence and Evolvement of Blues Music in American Culture" will be an enlightening discussion on Thursday, Feb. 16, exploring the history and origin of blues music in America. Musician and oral historian Fruteland Jackson will discuss the origin of blues and how it became the roots for another genre of music: rock and roll. Attendees will also enjoy a live performance by Fruteland Jackson. The lecture and performance will take place at 12:30 p.m. on the Sugar Grove Campus.

"Black History Month Bash," in partnership with Waubonsee's Transforming and Inspiring Undergraduate Men Pursuing Higher Education (TRIUMPH) program, will be on Wednesday, March 1. This event aims to encourage students and our community to continue learning and celebrating Black History every day, with a program full of music, giveaways and free soul food while supplies last. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sugar Grove Campus.

“Black History Month celebrations are often viewed in a long-term historical context and sometimes real everyday black culture is overlooked,” Marleigha Evans, Senior Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Coordinator at Waubonsee, said in a news release. “However, this year at Waubonsee, we are excited to offer a Black History Bash that will celebrate some of the best parts of black culture including music, dancing, togetherness, and of course food! We honor our history by living our best lives in the present.”

Visit waubonsee.edu/BlackHistoryMonth for more information and registration details.