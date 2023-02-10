Oswego senior center’s Valentine celebration set for Feb 18

The Oswegoland Senior and Community Center’s Valentine’s Buffet and Entertainment event is planned for Saturday, Feb. 18, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Oswego American Legion, 19 W. Washington St., Oswego.

Come enjoy an afternoon of food, entertainment and dancing with music by Edizon Dayao.

The buffet will include baked chicken, Italian beef, green beans, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, assorted salads, rolls and assorted special desserts. A cash bar will be available. All ages are invited.

Tickets are $20 per person. Reservations and payments are due by Feb. 13. Call 630-554-5602 or reserve on-line at oswegoseniorcenter.org.