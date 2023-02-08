Wrestling notes: Yorkville’s Jack Ferguson has wrestling in the family DNA, intent on return to Champaign

Jack Ferguson’s earliest memories of wrestling take him back to the family basement, him and older brother Cole.

Who didn’t take it easy on him.

“He would always beat up on me and I would have to go get my dad,” Ferguson said. “He toughened me up. It was nice to grow up around that.”

Now it’s little brother handing out the beatings to whoever crosses his path. Ferguson, a Yorkville sophomore wrestling at 132 pounds, has a 36-8 record on the season. After championships at the Illini Classic, conference and regionals in the last month, Ferguson will take aim at a return to state this weekend at the Class 3A Normal Sectional.

“It feels good getting the tournament wins. Last year I only had one,” Ferguson said. “I feel like I started off the season slow but I’m starting to pick it up. I’m just trying to take it one match at a time, do what I’m best at, not wrestle to anybody’s ability and skill and keep control of the match. Do what I do.”

Yorkville coach Jake Oster said Ferguson may not be super flashy, but he’s just really solid. And the results show. Ferguson, ranked ninth at 132 pounds by Illinois Matmen, earned a win over a ranked Glenbard North wrestler earlier in the season, and placed at the Dvorak and Cheesehead.

Last year, in a match to qualify for state, Ferguson trailed by two points with 10 seconds left, but got to his feet, got a reversal to get to overtime where he won it. He then went 1-2 in Champaign.

“He is never out of a match,” Oster said. “A couple matches this year he had to put something together to get the win. He is always someone who is in the match.”

Wrestling is certainly in the family DNA.

Ferguson’s dad, Ryan, runs the Yorkville Wrestling Club and helps with the high school team. Cole was a two-time state qualifier who now wrestles collegiately at Grand View.

“My dad, he has been my coach my whole life,” Ferguson said. “It’s really nice to have him there, to have him be my mentor.”

Jack placed fourth at state in fifth and sixth grade. This year he’s moved up from 113 to 132 pounds.

“I feel like I have improved a lot on my feet and neutral; I feel like I’m getting a lot of takedowns,” Ferguson said. “I just keep working. On top, that is there I feel the best. I’m best at getting a lot of pins.”

Yorkville Christian headed for loaded Oregon sectional

To say that the Class 1A Oregon Sectional, where wrestlers from Yorkville Christian, Sandwich and Plano are headed this weekend, is loaded is an understatement. In addition to second-ranked Yorkville Christian, seven other teams ranked in the top 10 statewide will descend on Oregon including No. 3 Riverdale, No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 Lena-Winslow/Stockton, No. 6 Dakota, No. 7 Marian Central, No. 8 Dixon and No. 9 Stillman Valley.

That lack of parity and balance is an issue that Yorkville Christian coach Mike Vester said needs to be addressed.

“I think the IHSA is going to have to look at some way to get parity and balance,” Vester said. “I feel bad for some wrestlers who are good enough to be state qualifiers or even medalists and might not even get out. I think they need to fix that.”

That said, as Vester told his wrestlers, that is why they wrestle the schedule they do.

“This is another meat grinder. We’ll do what we have to do to get there,” Vester said. “The goal is still to get to Champaign.”

Among Vester’s wrestlers, sophomore Isaac Gray is one who has filled in at 138, been popped in at 145, wrestled a few JV tournaments and has really turned the corner.

“He’s perfected his technique. He has a jujitsu background and sometimes that doesn’t translate well,” Vester said. “He has good hips and understands how to use his legs. He will be good for us.”

One to watch the next few weeks is junior Ty Edwards. A Fargo All-American, coaches association state runner-up as a freshman, Edwards goes into most tournaments unseeded as he missed last year with an injury. In one meet he pinned last year’s Class 2A state champion in 45 seconds.

“He has been trying to prove himself all year,” Vester said. “He’s been wrestling with a chip on his shoulder, but it’s a really positive chip.”