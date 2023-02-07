Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Oswego

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Railway freight train in Oswego Saturday, Feb. 4.

In a statement, the Kendall County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as a 48-year-old man from Voorschoten, Netherlands.

The Coroner’s Office said in the statement they were notified of an unresponsive subject on the railroad tracks just north of the former Oswego Park-n-Ride lot west of Orchard Road at approximately 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

A forensic autopsy was performed on Sunday, Feb. 5, which preliminarily indicated the deceased suffered multiple injuries due to the collision. Final autopsy results are now pending further investigation and toxicological testing, according to the Coroner’s Office.

The Coroner’s Office said they are continuing their investigation into the incident along with Kendall County Sheriff’s Office personnel.