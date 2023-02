United Church of Sandwich will host a free, drive-thru chili lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. All are welcome.

Homemade chili, cornbread and dessert will be served. The church is located at 512 Lions Road in Sandwich, across from Sandwich High School. For information, call 815-786-9243 or visit Unitedchurchsandwich.org.