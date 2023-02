“Coffee & Cars,” an open meetup for car buffs, will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 4, at Oswegoland Senior and Community Center, 3525 Route 34 in Oswego.

Car buffs are invited to meet with other automotive enthusiasts and network with other car clubs.

The public is invited. Admission and parking are free.

AutoSmart is the sponsor. Brian Caldwell, AutoSmart owner, is the host.

For information, call Caldwell at 630-554-2285.