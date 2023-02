Oswego senior center names new director

Michele Bergeron of Oswego has been named executive director of Oswegoland Senior and Community Center.

Bergeron recently served as senior director of development and engagement for Fox Valley United Way. Earlier she was community relations manager for the village of Oswego for 13 years. Other experience includes serving as development manager for Paramount Arts Center.

An Aurora native, Bergeron earned a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Lewis University.

Oswegoland Senior and Community Center is located at 3525 Route 34 in Oswego. The center is operated by Oswegoland Seniors, Inc., a nonprofit, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.

E-mail info@oswegoseniorcenter.org or visit oswegoseniorcenter.org for more information.