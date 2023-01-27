Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 26: Yorkville wrestlers beat Batavia in final dual

WRESTLING
Yorkville 50, Batavia 24
The Foxes earned the Senior Night win to end the regular season with a 16-5 record. Liam Fenoglio, Dominic Recchia, Dom Coronado, Luke Chrisse, Luke Zook, Colten Stevens, Wiesbrook, Ben Alvarez and Logan Fenoglio all earned wins.
Lisle 42, Sandwich 37
Earning pins for Sandwich were Ashlyn Strenz (113), Jakob Gruca (126), Sy Smith (138), Nolan Bobee (152) and Josh Lehman (160).
Sandwich 42, Reed-Custer 36
Earning pins for Sandwich were Ashlyn Strenz (113), Nate Hill (120), Kadin Kern (126), Jacob Cassie (132), Gabriel Galvan (145) and Nolan Bobee (152).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Plano 59, Coal City 52
Davione Stamps scored 14 points and Kaleb Videckis added 11 for Plano (9-16), which won its fourth straight game.
Sandwich 55, Oregon 44
Chance Lange scored 13 points, Sammy Leggett had eight points and five rebounds and Austin Marks also scored eight points for the visiting Indians (14-11).