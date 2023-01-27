Plano police reports / Jan. 26, 2023

Information in the Jan. 26, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DUI among charges

Plano police arrested Marco Fancisco Resendiz, 27, of the 4200 block of Dobbins Street, Plano, at 10:51 p.m. Jan. 20 on Route 34 and Eldamain Road. Police said Resendiz was charged with driving under the influence and cited for operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, improper lane use and disobeying a traffic control device. Police said Resendiz posted bond and was released pending a court appearance.

Aggravated speeding

Plano police cited Derrell Guyton, 31, of the 500 block of Hammond Avenue, Aurora, with aggravated speeding after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 9:02 p.m. Jan. 21 on Eldamain Road at Galena Road. Police said Guyton was traveling between 26 mph and 35 mph over the posted speed limit.