Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 24: Yorkville boys, girls basketball get wins

BOYS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 53, Plainfield South 39

LeBaron Lee scored 19 points, Jory Boley added 17 and Jason Jakstys had 11 for the Foxes (19-4, 8-3).

Oswego East 69, Plainfield East 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 53, Plainfield South 28

Ava Hendershott scored 11 points and Madi Spychalski and Alex Stewart added 10 apiece for the visiting Foxes (14-10, 6-5).

Plainfield East 57, Oswego East 36

Aubrey Lamberti scored 10 points and Desiree Merritt added nine for the Wolves (5-19, 4-8).

WRESTLING

Plano 57, Genoa-Kingston 21

Plano 60, Aurora Central Catholic 6

Plano 55, East Aurora 9

It was senior night tonight at Plano High School. Senior wrestlers Alex Diaz, Gio Diaz, Eliyas Peray, Damian Sanchez and senior stat girl Ryenn Foote were honored tonight. Reapers improved their record to 13-9 winning three duals. Getting wins for the Reapers were Richie Amakiri, Oscar Cervantes, Alex Diaz, Gio Diaz, Shane Downs, Trevion Gilford, Daniel Hoover, Isaac Uhrich.