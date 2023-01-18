Waubonsee will offer free tax services to community

Waubonsee Community College, in partnership with Ladder Up, will offer free tax services at the college’s Aurora Downtown Campus, 18 S. River St. This service, available on a walk-in basis, is offered to households earning up to $60,000 or individuals earning up to $32,000 annually.

The sessions will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Jan. 28 through April 15. At these sessions, a trained volunteer tax preparer will prepare and electronically file federal and state income tax returns at no cost.

To check eligibility requirements and for a list of what documents to bring, visit goladderup.org. All participants must wear face masks to attend.

Waubonsee is part of a network of 11 locations led by Ladder Up that provides tax assistance to help clients secure the opportunities they need to move up the economic ladder.