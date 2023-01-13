Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 12: Yorkville wrestling tops Oswego, clinches SPC title

WRESTLING
Yorkville 56, Oswego 18
Yorkville’s Nathan Kraft (120), Jack Ferguson (132), Dom Coronado (138), Luke Zook (170), Colten Stevens (182), Ben Alvarez (220) and Logan Fenoglio (285) all earned pins as the Foxes clinched the Southwest Prairie Conference championship.
Oswego’s Jonathan Theodor and Cruz Ibarra (195) had pins.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Yorkville Christian beats Westminster Christian
David Douglas Jr. scored 26 points, including his 1,000th career point, for the Mustangs (6-14). Zach Marini added 20 points and Jalen Aalders 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Yorkville Christian 55, Westminster Christian 12
Grace Allgood scored 25 points and Danielle Bulson added 24 for the Mustangs.
Yorkville 69, Plainfield Central 49
Brooke Spychalski scored 11 points and Kenzie Sweeney and Lainey Gussman each added 10, and the Foxes (13-8, 5-4) made 10 3-pointers and shot 13 of 16 from the free throw line as 10 different Yorkville players scored.