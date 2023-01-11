Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 10: Oswego East boys basketball rolls past Plainfield Central

BOYS BASKETBALL
Oswego East 77, Plainfield Central 45
Mekhi Lowery scored 17 points, Ryan Johnson added 15 points and Micah Gatewood 13 for the Wolves.
Calumet Christian 67, Parkview Christian 41
Jeremiah Terrell-Bedell scored 12 points to pace Parkview.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sycamore 62, Plano 39
Mikayla Walls scored nine points and Gabby Videckis added eight points for Plano (8-13, 1-6 Interstate 8).
Yorkville Christian 44, Hiawatha 15
Sophomores Danielle Bulson scored 17 points and Grace Allgood 16 for the Mustangs.
Oswego East 58, Plainfield Central 50
Desiree Merritt scored 14 points, Aubrey Lamberti added 13 and Cami Phillips had nine points and five assists for the Wolves (4-15, 3-5), who led all the way.
Romeoville 60, Yorkville 55