January 11, 2023
Shaw Local
Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 10: Oswego East boys basketball rolls past Plainfield Central

By Joshua Welge
Oswego East senior Mekhi Lowery

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oswego East 77, Plainfield Central 45

Mekhi Lowery scored 17 points, Ryan Johnson added 15 points and Micah Gatewood 13 for the Wolves.

Calumet Christian 67, Parkview Christian 41

Jeremiah Terrell-Bedell scored 12 points to pace Parkview.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sycamore 62, Plano 39

Mikayla Walls scored nine points and Gabby Videckis added eight points for Plano (8-13, 1-6 Interstate 8).

Yorkville Christian 44, Hiawatha 15

Sophomores Danielle Bulson scored 17 points and Grace Allgood 16 for the Mustangs.

Oswego East 58, Plainfield Central 50

Desiree Merritt scored 14 points, Aubrey Lamberti added 13 and Cami Phillips had nine points and five assists for the Wolves (4-15, 3-5), who led all the way.

Romeoville 60, Yorkville 55