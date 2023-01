Members from the Sandwich American Legion Riders Post #181 brought Christmas gifts to 10 veterans at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich and two veterans at Sandwich Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Sandwich on Saturday, Dec. 17. Gifts included socks, Kleenex, toiletry items, activity books, a 2023 calendar, candy, cookies, jello cups, pudding cups and a Christmas card.