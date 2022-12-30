Yorkville Electoral Board to consider objections to 2 aldermanic candidates’ petitions

YORKVILLE – The nominating petitions for two candidates in separate contests for seats on the Yorkville City Council in the April 4 consolidated election are being challenged.

The Yorkville Electoral Board will hold a hearing to consider the objections on Jan. 4.

In Ward 3, the paperwork submitted by candidate Malanda Griffin is under objection by ward resident Donald Vandermyde. Griffin filed to challenge veteran Alderman Chris Funkhouser.

Meanwhile, Ward 4 candidate Russell Corneils is objecting to the nominating petitions filed by opponent Sammy Hall.

Corneils and Hall, along with Maryalice Lundquist, are seeking the Ward 4 council seat left open by the election of Jason Peterson to the Kendall County Board.

The objection filed by Corneils contends that Hall did not properly file a required statement of economic interest.

Further, the objection alleges that some of the signatures on Hall’s petitions were from people who are either not residents of the city or of Ward 4. The objection seeks to have those signatures declared invalid, leaving the petition with fewer than the required minimum.

Vandermyde’s objection to Griffin’s paperwork contends that the economic interest statement was not properly filed.

In both cases, the objectors ask for the candidate’s name not to be included on the April 4, 2023 ballot.

The Electoral Board is composed of Mayor John Purcell, City Clerk Jori Behland and the City Council’s most senior alderman, Funkhouser.

For the objection involving Hall’s petitions, Funkhouser will serve on the panel, Behland said.

Ward 1 Alderman Ken Koch, the second-most senior council member, will serve in Funkhouser’s place in the case of the objection to Griffin’s petitions to avoid what would be an obvious conflict of interest.

Wards 3 and 4 represent the only contests for Yorkville city office in the spring election.

Purcell, Ward 1 Alderman Daniel Transier and Ward 2 Alderman Craig Soling are running unopposed.

The mayor is expected to appoint a replacement to fill the brief unexpired portion of Peterson’s term remaining until the election.

The Yorkville City Council consists of eight aldermen with two each from four wards. Half of the council seats are up for election every two years.

Those not up for election in the spring include Koch, Ward 2 Alderman Joe Plocher, Ward 3 Alderman Matt Marek and Ward 4 Alderman Seaver Tarulis.