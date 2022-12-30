Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 29: Yorkville boys win finale at Jack Tosh Holiday Classic

BOYS BASKETBALL
Jack Tosh Holiday Classic
Yorkville 64, Naperville North 42
LeBaron Lee had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the Foxes outscored the Huskies 40-18 in the middle two quarters. Jason Jakstys added 13 points and Bryce Salek 12.
State Farm Holiday Classic
Oswego 56, Mahomet-Seymour 47
Josh Nelson scored 15 points, Jeremiah Akin 14 and Jayden Riley 12 for Oswego.
Plano Christmas Classic
Yorkville Christian 59, Ottawa 46
David Douglas Jr. scored 26 points and Zach Marini added 15 for the Mustangs, who outscored Ottawa 35-18 in the second half.
Sandwich 58, Lisle 45
Evan Gottlieb scored 16 points and Chance Lange added 15 points for Sandwich, which advanced to the consolation championship game.
Coal City 47, Plano 42
James Pugh scored 13 points and Kaleb Videckis added eight for Plano.
Hinckley-Big Rock 60, Newark 55
Joe Martin scored 10 points and Lance Pasakarnis eight for Newark. Martin Ledbetter scored 19 points for H-BR, which outscored Newark 20-9 in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.
Rockford Boylan Tournament
Yorkville 45, Harlem 42
Alex Stewart led all scorers with 15, Kaelie Moreno and Kenzie Sweeney made big plays late in the game in the form of free throw and layup for the Foxes, who later lost to Rockford Boylan in their final game in Rockford. Stewart and Brooke Spychalski were named to the all-tournament team.
ACS Holiday Classic
Parkview Christian 66, Christian Liberty 61
Jeremiah Terrell-Bedell scored 20 points and Will Light added 19 for Parkview.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ACS Holiday Classic
Parkview Christian 54, Calumet Christian 21
Gracie Lambes scored 28 points, including six 3-pointers, and added seven rebounds and seven assists.
WRESTLING
Naperville Central 54, Oswego 21
Oswego 54, Willowbrook 30
Lemont 45, Oswego 35
The Panthers went 2-1 at the Flavin Tournament in DeKalb.
GIRLS BOWLING
Oswego (Wednesday’s result)
Oswego finished in fourth place out of 20 teams at the OEHS Mid-State Tournament on Wednesday at Landmark Lanes in Peoria.
Despite a slow start in game 1 with a team total of 831, the Panthers bounced back and made that their low game of the day. Oswego eclipsed 1,000 twice during the tournament when in game three the team rolled 1,063, their high of the day, followed by a 1,015 in game four. At the end of the 6-game tournament, the team averaged 191. Two Panther bowlers earned individual medals including seniors Katelyn Watson (17th place, 194 average) and Lani Breedlove (6th place, 211 average).