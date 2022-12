The God’s Divine Mercy Council #14463 of the Knights of Columbus in Yorkville donated $2,000 to Kendall County Special Olympics and $2,000 to Equine Dreams at their Dec. 14 meeting. The funds came from the Knights’ annual “ID Drive”, where the Knights collect donations for tootsie rolls, in September.

Pictured are Kendall County Special Olympics President Lori Kuehn and VP Lisa Hartman receiving the check. Knights pictured from left are Grand Knight John Neville, Deputy Grand Knight Jim Zbella, ID Drive Chairman Michael Gach and Financial Secretary Dan Wiest. Also pictured are Olympians Jeremy, Zach and Jack. (photo provided by God’s Divine Mercy Council #14463 of the Knights of Columbus)

The Knights of Columbus’ core foundation is charity. The group is proud to be able to help these worthy non-profits.

For more information on the local Knights of Columbus, visit KofCYorkville.org.