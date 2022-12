The children at the United Methodist Church of Plano learned the meaning of the Advent wreath during Sunday School in December.

Children from preschool through eighth grade are invited to Sunday School on Sunday mornings from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Teachers Gerri Henze and Linda Oleson with Angeleah Wyncoop as music director teach through lessons, puppetry, crafts, music and object lessons.

For more information, contact the United Methodist Church of Plano at 630-552-3700.