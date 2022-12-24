ALR elects officers for 2023

The American Legion Riders Post #181 from Sandwich elected 2023 officers at the November meeting. Officers for the American Legion Riders Post #181 in Sandwich for 2023 are as follows:

Director, Bob Lawrence; assistant director, Henry Herbst; secretary, Sally Kolb; treasurer, Sally Kolb; membership, Sandy Lawrence; run coordinator, Rich Arnett; sergeant-at-arms, Bill Kolb; webmaster/public relations, Mike Rennels; historian, Cherie Mauer; security, Bob Mauer; chaplain, Mike Rennels.

The American Legion Riders participate in parades and other ceremonies with aims and purposes of the American Legion, provide a social atmosphere for American Legion members who share the same interest, promote and support American Legion programs, support motorcycle safety programs, and is family-oriented.

For more information, check ALR on Facebook at American Legion Riders Post 181 or call Bob at 815-786-8334.