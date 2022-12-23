One dead in Boulder Hill shooting; Kendall County Sheriff’s Office continuing investigation

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an 18 year-old man early Thursday evening in the Boulder Hill subdivision.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a report of shots being fired in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East at approximately 5:21 p.m.

Deputies located the victim, suffering from a gunshot wound, inside a car that had been involved in a traffic crash in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East. The sheriff’s office said the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said deputies gathered numerous items of evidence at the scene and are interviewing other individuals they believe to be associated with the incident.

Based on the investigation thus far, the sheriff’s office said they believe the shooting to be an isolated act and there is no known threat to the community.

The sheriff’s office is requesting anyone with information about this incident to contact us at 630-553-5856 or email detectives@kendallcountyil.gov