Fox Valley Community Services still growing after 50 years

“Growing miraculously.”

That’s how executive director, Suzanne Kinsey describes Fox Valley Community Services as it celebrates its 50th year of service to DeKalb, Kendall, Kane and LaSalle County area seniors.

Kinsey said the organization has had a busy year, upgrading facilities, hosting events and expanding programming as they continue to grow.

FVCS was established in 1972 by the Serena United Methodist Church. In 1972, the organization served 20-40 seniors out of a small church building, and has grown to serve over 2,000 today.

The organization’s main location is in Sandwich, at 1406 Suydam Road, but a second location has been open for a year at 1701 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb.

The Sandwich location hosts their active senior program, adult day center services and in-home services.

Leon Dettman of Somonauk bowls a strike during a game of Wii bowling at Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road in Sandwich. Dettman and his wife Bobbie visit Fox Valley Older Adult Services at least twice a week for programs, activities and lunch and attend almost all of the day and weekend trips offered.

The active senior program promotes active, independent living through activities and events like casino night and bingo, and fitness programs like yoga and Wii bowling.

The adult day center is a program that allows area seniors can come to spend the day, have a meal and be active and social while supervised.

Fox Valley Community Services Adult Day Service clients at The Sandwich Fair (Photo provided by Fox Valley Community Services )

In-home services provide personal assistance like errands, transportation, meal preparation, laundry and companionship for families in need of assistance.

They also partner with Voluntary Action Center, who use their building as a transportation center, hosting congregate meals where they provide free rides for seniors, and delivering meals through Meals On Wheels.

“The partnership is phenomenal for our seniors. It’s a way for them to get from their home to our program,” Kinsey said. “It also works out for Voluntary Action Center because it gives them access to all the seniors in the four counties we service.”

The DeKalb location currently only provides adult day center services, but Kinsey said they will be looking to expand, if they keep growing.

“FVCS is miraculously growing. We have been very blessed,” said Kinsey. “I have more and more seniors of all ages looking for new services. We’re really looking to be as community based as possible.”

Kinsey said one of their inter-generational programs is a travel group who recently took a nine-day trip to Maine and will be taking a train to the Rocky Mountains in the spring.

They have also expanded to evening programs, offering both exercise programs and support groups later in the day.

Kinsey said FVCS has been focusing on providing better information and assistance with healthcare and well-being. They will host a health fair in the spring and have been adding MS, Alzheimers and bereavement support groups.

“We want to offer as many fun and exciting events and exercise programs as we can, but we also want make sure that they can use us as a resource for support and information,” Kinsey said. “This way we can offer a well balanced set of services.”

FVCS is funded primarily through grants, and through program fees and insurance. Kinsey said they are also always accepting donations, which help them keep program fees as low as possible for the seniors.

Kinsey said her staff deserves kudos for all the work they did throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, to continue offering services in a safe and fun way.

Several programs and events were modified for safety, including parking lot bingo, which was held outside with staff members calling numbers with a microphone, and holiday car parades through senior communities.

Kinsey said if they are lucky, and continue to see the growth they have recently, they will look to add to the Sandwich facilities, adding a bigger library and computer area, and expanding their exercise facilities.