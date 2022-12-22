Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Dec. 22, 2022

Information in the Dec. 22, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Vehicle burglary under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle they took at 7:11 a.m. Dec. 19 in the 5000 block of Route 71 in Oswego.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of an ID theft they took at 1:32 p.m. Dec. 19 in the 7000 block of Fairway Drive in NaAuSay Township.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a theft they took at 1:56 p.m. Dec. 19 on Cotswold Drive in Kendall Township.

Domestic under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 7:23 p.m. Dec. 19 in the 0-99 block of Clay Court in Boulder Hill. The incident remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

DUI arrest on Route 34

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cody Hughes, 26, of the 500 block of Powers Court, Oswego, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for an equipment violation at 1:12 a.m. Dec. 19 on Route 34 near O’Brien Way in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said Hughes was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Fight at jail

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fight among inmates at 3:18 p.m. Dec. 17 at the county jail in Yorkville. No serious injuries were reported and the incident is being investigated.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert Ray Seehafer Jr., 18, of the 100 block of Taylor Street, Dwight, on a charge of domestic battery at 8:33 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 0-99 block of Bonnie Lane in Kendall Township. Seehafer, who was also found to be wanted on a Kendall County warrant for a prior domestic charge, was transported to the county jail for processing.

Harassment report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of harassment through electronic communications they took at 11:58 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 600 block of Norway Street in Newark.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brittany L. Postlewaite, 26, of the 100 block of Harbor Drive, Oswego Township, on a Kendall County warrant for contempt of court at 12:25 a.m. Dec. 18 at her residence. Postlewaite was transported to the county jail for processing.

Speeding citation issued

Sheriff deputies ticketed Mason A. Hernandez, 19, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Earlville, at 4:34 a.m. Dec. 18 on Route 47 near Route 34 in Yorkville for speeding 72 mph in a 35 mph zone. Hernandez was given a notice to appear in court.

Motorist stopped for speeding

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Hung N. Mai, 55, of the 0-99 block of West Canal Street, Richmond, Virginia, for speeding 97 mph in 55 mph zone at 4:53 a.m. Dec. 18 in the area of Route 52 and Route 47 in Lisbon Township.

Warrant arrest made

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sheree Shurchay, 41, of the 1300 block of Royal Drive, Montgomery, at 4:19 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with no bond. Shurchay was transported to the county jail for processing.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lisa Johnson, 56, of the 6000 block of Polo Club Drive, Yorkville, after stopping the vehicle she was driving for improper lane use at 2:25 p.m. Dec. 15 at Fox River Drive and Meadow Lane in Fox Township. The sheriff’s office said Johnson was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the county jail for processing.

Ticketed for leaving crash scene

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Florencio Ramos Bonilla, 28, of the 900 block of West Route 34, Plano, while responding to a traffic crash at 3:14 p.m. Dec. 15 in the area of Fox River Drive and River Road in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said Bonilla was cited for leaving the scene of a property damage crash.

Vehicle burglary

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle they took at 4:11 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 100 block of St. George Lane in Oswego Township.

Property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 5:17 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 0-99 block of Ridgefield Road in Boulder Hill.

Boulder Hill incident under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery and criminal damage to property they took at 8:41 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 0-99 block of Chatham Place in Boulder Hill.

Trespass under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal trespass to a residence they took at 9:56 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 2000 block of Bell Road in Seward.

Theft report taken on Jeter Road

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a theft report they took at 1:39 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 200 block of Jeter Road in Little Rock Township.

ID theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of identity theft they took at 8:13 a.m. Dec. 13 in the 7500 block of Galena Road in Bristol Township.

Trespassing, burglary under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a burglary from a vehicle and criminal trespassing they took at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 13 in the 600 block of Route 34 in Osewgo Township.

Protection order violation reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a violation of an order of protection at 3:01 p.m. Dec. 13 in the 10000 block of Mackenzie Road in Lisbon Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident is under investigation.