Here’s who is running for seats on the Sandwich City Council

Sandwich voters will have their choice of candidates running for City Council in the April 4 consolidated election.

City Clerk Denise II reported Monday Dec. 12 that all five incumbent alderpersons whose terms will expire have filed petitions to have their names placed on the ballot for their current seats on the council.

Rich Robinson of 621 E. Pleasant Avenue will be on the ballot for Ward 1. Cara Killey of 323 N. Wolfe Street will be on the ballot for Ward 2.

In Ward 3, Bill Fritsch of 503 S. Green Street will run for a two-year term and Karsta Erickson of 619 S. Main Street will run for a four-year term.

Fred Kreinbrink of 110 Kees Lane will be on the ballot for Ward 4.

II reported Monday, Dec. 19 that two additional candidates have filed to run for alderperson against incumbents Killey and Kreinbrink.

Adam Arnett of 318 W. 5th St. will oppose Killey In Ward 2, and Diane Wickens of 822 S. Main St. will oppose Kreinbrink in Ward 4

No petitions were filed for the two-year term treasurer position, currently held by Colanne Schwemlein of 1425 S. Vale Street.

The one week period for candidates to file their petitions ended Dec. 19.