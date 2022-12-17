Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 16: Gracie Lambes’ double-double paces Parkview Christian win

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Parkview Christian 61, Christian Liberty 27

Gracie Lambes scored 13 points with 10 assists, Liz Griswold added 12 points and four steals, Emily Howard scored eight points and Maddie Linden had eight rebounds.

Plainfield North 55, Oswego East 35

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Christian 50, Newark 43

Zach Carlson had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Joe Martin added nine points and eight rebounds for Newark.

Christian Liberty 52, Parkview Christian 28

Parkview Christian struggled to control the ball and Christian Liberty took advantage converting 26 turnovers into baskets at the other end. Parkview made a late 4th quarter rally, but it was too little too late.

Parkview Christian was led by Alex Bernicky who scored 10 while Jeremiah Terrell-Bedell contributed 8.

Oswego East 63, Plainfield North 61

WRESTLING

Sandwich 45, Wilmington 35

Sandwich wins by pin included Jacob Cassie (132), Bryce Decker (182) and Tristen King (220).

Sandwich 48, Bishop McNamara 29

Sandwich wins by pin included Ashlyn Strenz (113), Kadin Kern (132), Miles Corder (138), Sy Smith (145), Josh Lehman (160) and Bryce Decker (182).