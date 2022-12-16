Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 15: Sandwich wrestling wins duals with Plano, St. Bede

WRESTLING
Sandwich 42, Plano 36
The Indians got four consecutive pins from Ashlyn Strenz (113), Jakob Gruca (120), Nate Hill (126) and Kai Kern (132) to build a 24-3 lead and held on to the dual meet. Sandwich’s Mile Corder (145), Josh Lehman (160) and Devon Blanchard (182) also won by pin. Plano’s Gio Diaz (170) and Richie Mamakiri (195) also earned pins.
Sandwich 51, St. Bede 30
Sandwich wins by pin included Kadin Kern (132), Jacob Cassie (138), Josh Lehman (152) and Bryce Decker (170).
Yorkville 63, Oswego East 18
The Foxes improved to 11-1 in dual meets, 3-0 in conference. Wins for Yorkville included Liam Fenoglio, Nathan Craft, Dom Recchia, Dom Coronado, Caleb Viscogliosi, Sebastian Westphal, Luke Zook, Colten Stevens, Brody Williams and Ben Alvarez.
West Aurora 39, Oswego 29
Oswego wins by pin included Brayden Hedquist (132), Cruz Ibarra (195) and Brodie Slou (220).
BOYS BOWLING
Oswego East
The Wolves bowled a 3,109 series in a meet with Minooka at Channahon Lanes. Rob Vieira bowled a 699 series and a 257 high game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Yorkville Christian 52, IFS 15 (Wednesday’s result)
Danielle Bulson had 30 points and 21 rebounds and Grace Allgood added 14 points and five rebounds for Yorkville Christian.