Plano police reports / Dec. 15, 2022

Information in the Dec. 15, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Suspect arrested in fleeing, eluding incident

Plano police arrested Vinod K. Gunya, 50, of the 3100 block of Bloomfield Court, Aurora, at 7:46 p.m. Dec. 11 in the area of Route 34 and Ben Street on a charge of fleeing and eluding a peace officer.

Police said the events that led to Gunya’s arrest started as they investigated a reckless driving complaint. When an officer attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle it failed to stop, prompting an officer to pursue it briefly. The officer, however, terminated pursuit because of safety concerns, and officers later located the suspect. Police said Gunya also was cited for improper lane use. He was released after being given a court date.