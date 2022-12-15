Oswego police reports / Dec. 15, 2022

Information in the Dec. 15, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Hit-and-run report

Oswego police took a desk report concerning and hit-and-run crash that they were told occurred at 8:12 a.m. Dec. 10 on Route 34 at Ogden Falls Boulevard. Police said the victim’s vehicle was eastbound on Route 34 near Ogden Falls Boulevard when it was sideswiped by another vehicle that fled the scene. Police said they are investigating.

Hit-and-run crash report

Oswego police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 8:22 p.m. Dec. 10 on Wolf’s Crossing Road at Douglas Road. Police said the offending vehicle in the crash fled the scene.

Domestic battery charge

Oswego police arrested Lawrence L. Bradley, 35, of Dolton on a charge of domestic battery at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in the 700 block of Spires Drive, Oswego. Bradley was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

One hurt in downtown crash

One person was injured in a crash at 6:38 p.m. Dec. 5 on Washington and Madison streets in downtown Oswego, village police reported. Police said Oswego Fire Protection District paramedics transported the injured person to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

Unlawful use of credit card reported

Oswego police took a report of the unlawful use of a credit card Dec. 3. Police said that at an unknown time someone used the victim’s credit card at two locations in the village without the victim’s knowledge or consent.