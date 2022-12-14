Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 13: David Douglas Jr. scores 41 for Yorkville Christian in loss to Neuqua

BOYS BASKETBALL
Neuqua Valley 92, Yorkville Christian 77
David Douglas Jr. scored 41 points for the Mustangs, who hit 16 3-pointers. Jalen Aalders added nine points.
Serena 69, Sandwich 64 (OT)
Chance Lange scored 18 points, Dylan Young had 15 points and nine rebounds and Evan Gottlieb scored 15 points for Sandwich (5-4).
“Tonight was a tough one,” Sandwich coach Kevin Kozan said. “Give it to Serena as they played a heck of a basketball game. They are hard to guard since they have so many shooters. We looked out of sorts today. We went on a run in the fourth quarter to force overtime and actually had a chance to win in regulation but missed the shot. We made a couple mental mistakes in overtime but need to learn from this.”
Yorkville 65, IMSA 22
Ryan Green scored 11 points and Will Eberhart added 10 for the Foxes (9-1). LeBaron Lee added nine.
Families of Faith 51, Parkview 46
Luke Lanehart had 23 points and 14 rebounds for Parkview.
WRESTLING
Plano 78, Chicago Golder College Prep 6
Plano had nine wrestlers win by pin, including Marcos Garcia, Isaac Uhrich, Trevione Gilford, Antoine Gilford, Caiden Ronning, Luis Ballesteros, Gio Diaz and Richie Amakiri.
BOYS BOWLING
Oswego East
Varsity rolled a 2,698 in a meet against Naperville Central at Lisle Lanes. Rob Vieira led the Wolves with a 583 series. Juny Almeida and Logan Ruwe had top games of 210.