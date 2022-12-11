December 10, 2022
Shaw Local
Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 10: Lainey Gussman’s 3-pointer gives Yorkville win over Ottawa

By Joshua Welge
Yorkville Foxes logo

Yorkville logo

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 48, Ottawa 46

Lainey Gussman’s 3-pointer with 20 seconds left proved the game-winner for the Foxes against Ottawa. Alex Stewart scored a game-high 12 points.

Parkview Christian 57, Somonauk 34

Liz Griswold scored 21 points for Parkview.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 63, South Elgin 58

LeBaron Lee scored a game-high 23 points and Jason Jakstys and Jory Boley each scored 12 points for the Foxes (8-1) at the Winter Storm Shootout at South Elgin. Kaevion Johnson and Bryce Salek each added six.

Kaneland 44, Sandwich 35

Austin Marks scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds, and Evan Gottlieb and Chance Lange each scored eight points for the Indians (5-3, 2-1), who had a five-game winning streak snapped.

“What a game tonight from both teams,” Sandwich coach Kevin Kozan said. “Wish the result was different but I am proud of the guys. We held a team who scores in the 80′s to 44 points.”

Rockford Auburn d. Yorkville Christian

The Mustangs (2-7) led by three, before losing to Rockford Auburn. David Douglas Jr. scored 42 for Yorkville Christian.

WRESTLING

Oswego 43, Waubonsie Valley 31

Oswego’s Brett Zajac (120), Brayden Swanson (126) and Colin O’Grady (152) won by pin

Oswego 54, Glenbard East 24

Oswego’s Jonathan Theodor (106), Colin Brown (138), Kevin O’Grady (145), Colin O’Grady (152), Joseph Griffin (160), Noel Alvarez (170) and Matthew Schofield (285) won by pin.

Oswego 48, Leyden 33

Oswego’s Colin Brown (138), Kevin O’Grady (145), Colin O’Grady (152), Joseph Griffin (160) won by pin.

Yorkville 36, Lockport 30

Yorkville 35, Edwardsville 30

Yorkville 57, Phoenix Military Academy 18

Foxes go 3-0 on the day ending with a 57-18 win over Phoenix Military Academy. Liam Fenoglio, Jack Ferguson, Dom Coronado Ryder Janeczko, Luke Zook, Brody Williams Stockl Wiesbrook and Hunter Janeczko all go undefeated.