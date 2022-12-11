Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 10: Lainey Gussman’s 3-pointer gives Yorkville win over Ottawa

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Yorkville 48, Ottawa 46
Lainey Gussman’s 3-pointer with 20 seconds left proved the game-winner for the Foxes against Ottawa. Alex Stewart scored a game-high 12 points.
Parkview Christian 57, Somonauk 34
Liz Griswold scored 21 points for Parkview.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Yorkville 63, South Elgin 58
LeBaron Lee scored a game-high 23 points and Jason Jakstys and Jory Boley each scored 12 points for the Foxes (8-1) at the Winter Storm Shootout at South Elgin. Kaevion Johnson and Bryce Salek each added six.
Kaneland 44, Sandwich 35
Austin Marks scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds, and Evan Gottlieb and Chance Lange each scored eight points for the Indians (5-3, 2-1), who had a five-game winning streak snapped.
“What a game tonight from both teams,” Sandwich coach Kevin Kozan said. “Wish the result was different but I am proud of the guys. We held a team who scores in the 80′s to 44 points.”
Rockford Auburn d. Yorkville Christian
The Mustangs (2-7) led by three, before losing to Rockford Auburn. David Douglas Jr. scored 42 for Yorkville Christian.
WRESTLING
Oswego 43, Waubonsie Valley 31
Oswego’s Brett Zajac (120), Brayden Swanson (126) and Colin O’Grady (152) won by pin
Oswego 54, Glenbard East 24
Oswego’s Jonathan Theodor (106), Colin Brown (138), Kevin O’Grady (145), Colin O’Grady (152), Joseph Griffin (160), Noel Alvarez (170) and Matthew Schofield (285) won by pin.
Oswego 48, Leyden 33
Oswego’s Colin Brown (138), Kevin O’Grady (145), Colin O’Grady (152), Joseph Griffin (160) won by pin.
Yorkville 36, Lockport 30
Yorkville 35, Edwardsville 30
Yorkville 57, Phoenix Military Academy 18
Foxes go 3-0 on the day ending with a 57-18 win over Phoenix Military Academy. Liam Fenoglio, Jack Ferguson, Dom Coronado Ryder Janeczko, Luke Zook, Brody Williams Stockl Wiesbrook and Hunter Janeczko all go undefeated.