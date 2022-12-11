Nine arrested on warrants in Kendall County as sheriff’s deputies, joined by other area police, complete sweep

Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by personnel from multiple other area law enforcement agencies, arrested nine suspects on outstanding warrants while conducting a warrant sweep throughout the county on Thursday, Dec. 8.

In a statement the sheriff’s office said the following individuals were taken into custody:

Jovan Sherrod, 40, of the 300 block of Old Indian Trail, Aurora, who was wanted on an Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation warrant.

Salvador Vargas, 25, of the 400 block of California Avenue, Aurora, who was wanted on a warrant issued for failing to appear in court on a driving while under the influence of alcohol charge.

David Weirich, 40, of the 400 block of Alyssa Street, Plano, who was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court on a domestic battery charge and violation of a court order.

Alexia Montana, 21, of the 300 block of S. Madison Street, Oswego, who was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court on a driving while license suspended charge.

Sacsha Youngkrantz, 22, of the 2500 block of Hartfield Lane, Montgomery, who was wanted on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation warrant and a warrant for domestic battery out of Batavia.

Malik Phillips, 20, of the 3000 block of Secretariat Lane, Montgomery, who was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court on an unlawful possession of cannabis charge and failing to appear on a driving while license suspended charge out of Kane County.

Nicole Townsend, 36, of the 400 block of Gregory Lane, Plano, who was wanted on a warrant for escape.

Tyriss Washington, 18, of the 2600 block of Light Road, Oswego, who was wanted on a warrant for resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Anthony Betzwiser, 32, of the 30 block of Afton Drive, Boulder Hill, who was wanted on an Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Violation warrant and wanted on a Grundy County warrant for failing to appear in court on a driving while license suspended charge.

Assisting deputies in making the warrant arrests were personnel from Plano Police Department, Montgomery Police Department, Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the Kendall County Criminal Intelligence Team, and members of the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Sheriff Dwight Baird said in the statement he believes that cooperation and coordination between law enforcement agencies are of paramount importance in ensuring public safety.

“We are fortunate to have great working relationships with local and federal law enforcement agencies throughout the area. The strong partnerships allow us to maximize the impact and effectiveness of these kinds of operations,” Baird said.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would like to remind citizens to call the Sheriff’s Office at 630-553-5856 to report any information regarding a fugitive’s whereabouts. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if the information leads to the apprehension of a fugitive. Residents may also visit the Kendall County Facebook “Fugitive Fridays” for the fugitive of the week.