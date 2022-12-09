December 08, 2022
Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 8: Yorkville wrestling tops West Aurora

By Shaw Local News Network and Joshua Welge
WRESTLING

Yorkville 46, West Aurora 22

The Foxes improved to 7-1 overall, 2-0 in conference dual meets. Yorkville winners included Logan Fenoglio, Dominic Recchia, Jack Ferguson, Dominick Coronado Ryder Janeczko, Look Zook, Colten Stevens, Brody Williams and Hunter Janeczko.

Plainfield 35, Oswego 25

Ethan Sam’s pin of Matthew Schofield at 285 pounds clinched the dual meet win for Plainfield North. For Oswego (3-3, 1-1) Brayden Swanson (126) won by decision, Colin O’Grady (152) by major decision, Joseph Griffin (160) by decision, Evan Steinbrecher (170) by decision and Cruz Ibarra (195) by pin.

Sycamore 48, Sandwich 24

Sandwich 47, Oswego East 21

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Parkview Christian 51, Chesterton Academy 18

Rochelle 52, Sandwich 34 (Wednesday’s result)

Sophomore Hannah Treptow led the Indians (2-8, 0-2) with 10 points. 