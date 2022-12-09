Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 8: Yorkville wrestling tops West Aurora

WRESTLING
Yorkville 46, West Aurora 22
The Foxes improved to 7-1 overall, 2-0 in conference dual meets. Yorkville winners included Logan Fenoglio, Dominic Recchia, Jack Ferguson, Dominick Coronado Ryder Janeczko, Look Zook, Colten Stevens, Brody Williams and Hunter Janeczko.
Plainfield 35, Oswego 25
Ethan Sam’s pin of Matthew Schofield at 285 pounds clinched the dual meet win for Plainfield North. For Oswego (3-3, 1-1) Brayden Swanson (126) won by decision, Colin O’Grady (152) by major decision, Joseph Griffin (160) by decision, Evan Steinbrecher (170) by decision and Cruz Ibarra (195) by pin.
Sycamore 48, Sandwich 24
Sandwich 47, Oswego East 21
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Parkview Christian 51, Chesterton Academy 18
Rochelle 52, Sandwich 34 (Wednesday’s result)
Sophomore Hannah Treptow led the Indians (2-8, 0-2) with 10 points.