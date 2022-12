Information in the Dec. 8, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Aggravated speeding

Plano police ticketed Landon Mertz, 34, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for aggravated speeding at 7:08 a.m. Nov. 30 on Eldamain Road at Faxon Road. Police said Mertz’s vehicle was traveling in excess of 35 mph over the speed limit. He was released at the scene pending a court appearance.