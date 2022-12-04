Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 3: Yorkville Christian’s David Douglas Jr. scores 51 in OT loss

BOYS BASKETBALL
Lake Forest Academy 84, Yorkville Christian 77
Yorkville Christian’s David Douglas Jr. tied a school record with 51 points in the loss. The Mustangs dropped to 1-5.
Yorkville 68, Plano 34
Mike Dunn scored 12 points and Jory Boley and LeBaron Lee added 10 apiece for the Foxes (6-0), who remained unbeaten heading into Tuesday’s conference game at Oswego East. Jason Jakstys and Jace Pye-Blacknard both scored nine points each. AJ Johnson scored 13 points for Plano (1-5).
Newark 55, Lisle 49
Zach Carlson scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Lance Pasakarnis had 12 points and four assists and Joe Martin 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Newark.
Sandwich 48, Richmond-Burton 41
Evan Gottlieb scored 14 points, Quinn Rome 11 and Chance Lange nine for Sandwich (4-2).
Lincoln-Way East 57, Oswego East 54
Ty Tolliver led the Griffins (4-1) with 21 points, as Lincoln-Way East handed Oswego East (6-1) its first loss.
Homeschool Resource Center 72, Parkview Christian 43
Luke Lanehart scored 17 points and Will Light added 14 for Parkview.
Waubonsie Valley 53, Oswego 39
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Plano 69, Streator 37
Josie Larson scored 16 points, Ryssa Woodhouse 12, Gaby Videckis 11 and Makayla Walls 10 for Plano (4-3, 0-1).
Naperville Central 61, Oswego 36
Kendall Fulton scored 16 points and Kaelyn Stager added nine for Oswego.
Parkview Christian 60, Earlville 30
Gracie Lambes scored 17 points and Liz Griswold 14 for Parkview.
WRESTLING
St. Charles East 63, Oswego 12
Oswego 42, Hononegah 30
Libertyville 55, Oswego 24
Dundee-Crown 39, Sandwich 32
Hoffman Estates 42, Sandwich 42
Lincoln-Way East 60, Sandwich 9
Hinsdale Central 67, Sandwich 12
Willowbrook 37, Sandwich 30
Yorkville 45, Downers Grove North 24