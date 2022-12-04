December 04, 2022
Shaw Local
Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 3: Yorkville Christian’s David Douglas Jr. scores 51 in OT loss

By Joshua Welge
Yorkville Christian’s David Douglas Jr. competes in the 3 point contest at State Farm Center in Champaign. Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022, in Champaign.

Yorkville Christian’s David Douglas Jr. competes in the 3 point contest at State Farm Center in Champaign. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake Forest Academy 84, Yorkville Christian 77

Yorkville Christian’s David Douglas Jr. tied a school record with 51 points in the loss. The Mustangs dropped to 1-5.

Yorkville 68, Plano 34

Mike Dunn scored 12 points and Jory Boley and LeBaron Lee added 10 apiece for the Foxes (6-0), who remained unbeaten heading into Tuesday’s conference game at Oswego East. Jason Jakstys and Jace Pye-Blacknard both scored nine points each. AJ Johnson scored 13 points for Plano (1-5).

Newark 55, Lisle 49

Zach Carlson scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Lance Pasakarnis had 12 points and four assists and Joe Martin 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Newark.

Sandwich 48, Richmond-Burton 41

Evan Gottlieb scored 14 points, Quinn Rome 11 and Chance Lange nine for Sandwich (4-2).

Lincoln-Way East 57, Oswego East 54

Ty Tolliver led the Griffins (4-1) with 21 points, as Lincoln-Way East handed Oswego East (6-1) its first loss.

Homeschool Resource Center 72, Parkview Christian 43

Luke Lanehart scored 17 points and Will Light added 14 for Parkview.

Waubonsie Valley 53, Oswego 39

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Plano 69, Streator 37

Josie Larson scored 16 points, Ryssa Woodhouse 12, Gaby Videckis 11 and Makayla Walls 10 for Plano (4-3, 0-1).

Naperville Central 61, Oswego 36

Kendall Fulton scored 16 points and Kaelyn Stager added nine for Oswego.

Parkview Christian 60, Earlville 30

Gracie Lambes scored 17 points and Liz Griswold 14 for Parkview.

WRESTLING

St. Charles East 63, Oswego 12

Oswego 42, Hononegah 30

Libertyville 55, Oswego 24

Dundee-Crown 39, Sandwich 32

Hoffman Estates 42, Sandwich 42

Lincoln-Way East 60, Sandwich 9

Hinsdale Central 67, Sandwich 12

Willowbrook 37, Sandwich 30

Yorkville 45, Downers Grove North 24