Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 2: Yorkville boys basketball beats West Aurora to stay unbeaten

BOYS BASKETBALL
Yorkville 64, West Aurora 60
Jory Boley scored 18 points, LeBaron Lee added 14 and Jason Jakstys added 12 for the Foxes (5-0, 2-0 Southwest Prairie Conference), who held the visiting Blackhawks to 30 points through three quarters. Mike Dunn added seven points for Yorkville.
Oswego East 68, Minooka 35
Ryan Johnson scored 16 points and Bryce Shoto added 12 for the visiting Wolves (6-0, 2-0).
Sandwich 40, Sycamore 24
Austin Marks had 11 points and four rebounds and Chance Lange also scored 11 points for the Indians (3-2, 1-0).
Newark 70, Hiawatha 31
Blake Wallin had 15 points and three rebounds, Zach Carlson 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Jake Kruser 12 points and three assists for Newark.
Parkview Christian 55, Portage Christian 27
Jeremiah Terrell-Bedell had 10 points and seven rebounds to pace the Falcons.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sycamore 50, Sandwich 24
Kaylin Herren scored 15 points and Breanna Sexton chipped in nine for the host Indians (1-6).
Yorkville Christian 55, Westmont 54 (OT)
Danielle Bulson had 34 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals to power the Mustangs. Grace Allgood added nine points, nine rebounds and four steals and Kailana Thompson four points and 13 rebounds. Hailey Fallon had eight rebounds.
Minooka 44, Oswego East 41
Cami Phillips scored 11 points, Desiree Merritt 10, and Aubrey Lamberti and Maggie Lewandowski scored six each for Oswego East (1-5, 0-1).
Parkview Christian 64, Portage Christian 1
Emily Howard had 12 points and seven rebounds for Parkview.