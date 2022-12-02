Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record

Compiled by Jeff Farren from the files of the Kendall County Record, 1864-present.

December 2012

Yorkville School District 115 Supt. Dr. Scott Wakeley resigned to take a job in Bradley-Bourbonnais. The board hired associate superintendent Tim Shimp as his replacement.

December 2007

A state inspector visiting Hillside Healthcare Center last week told the facility’s staff they had to take down Christmas decorations on the residents’ doors stating that they were fire hazards. The state inspector said the decorations were on fire-rated doors.

December 2002

The Yorkville City Council okayed a feasibility study on an eastern Fox River bridge. It would be a further extension of Countryside Parkway, which is now being extended to Route 34.

December 1997

Tom Fletcher, an Oswego School District 308 history teacher and life-long Kendall County resident organized a drive to save the old county courthouse. He is calling his efforts “The Last Stand on Courthouse Hill.” Officials had voted to put the old building on the auction block after the courthouse moved to a new site on Route 34. About 90 people attended the first meeting of the group.

December 1992

Amurol Products Company, a division of the William Wrigley Jr. Company outlined is plans to build on a 300-acre farm on Route 47 north of Yorkville. They have owned the property for more than 20 years.

December 1987

The Plano City Council agreed to allow the City of Yorkville to drill a test will in Plano. The test well could be the first step in the sale of Plano’s shallow well water to Yorkville. Yorkville officials are hoping the shallow well water when mixed with the deep well water in Yorkville will result in reduced radium content.

December 1982

The bridge over the Fox River at Whitfield Road near Millbrook is closed after an overweight vehicle crossed it, damaging the structure.

December 1977

The Yorkville girls volleyball team, under Head Coach Holly LeCocq, won the Class A District at Somonauk.

December 1972

The Yorkville Lions Club has completed construction of an ice skating rink in the City Park.

December 1967

Voters in the new Waubonsee Community College District 516 approved a bond referendum of $7.5 million to begin construction of a permanent campus in Sugar Grove. Classes are now being held at 10 rented sites throughout the district, according to Ed Fauth, chairman of the Citizen’s Advisory Council.

December 1962

The Type II oral polio vaccine was distributed to 9,154 at the four high school sites in Kendall County. Dr. H. C. Wright of the Kendall County Medical Society said that this was a slightly smaller number than took the Type I vaccine two months ago.

December 1957

District Director Robert H. Robinson of the Immigration and Naturalization Service stated that aliens in the United States will be required to report their addresses to the Attorney General in the near future. Only the following classes of aliens are excused from this requirement; accredited diplomats; persons accredited to certain international organizations and those admitted temporarily as agricultural laborers.

December 1952

A 1951 car owned by Hans Hextell was stolen from in front of his business Saturday. A car owned by a man from Marseilles was found abandoned nearby. This car apparently had stalled on the thief.

December 1947

The Kendall Fish and Game Club asks that all persons save their discarded Christmas trees and deposit them on a spot to be provide at Arnie Leifheit’s Service Station in Yorkville. The club will distribute them to suitable areas to be used and pheasant and quail shelters.

December 1942

The Yorkville Lions Club will celebrate the completion of their project, a railing along the Yorkville bridge. Senator Benson, who assisted in securing the protection on the bridge will be the speaker.

December 1937

The cold storage locker plant being built in the Kendall County Farm Bureau building is now ready for operation.

December 1932

The Yorkville Woman’s Club is sponsoring the lighting of the Christmas tree on the courthouse lawn again this year. New cords, sockets and some new bulbs are being bought and it will be ready for the first lighting Christmas Eve.

December 1927

Permission has been obtained from Mr. Palmer to use the fish hatchery for the purpose of ice skating. We plan to install electric lights so we may skate at night as well as in the day time.

December 1922

The County Board of Supervisors voted not to appropriate any money for the proposed Lincoln Highway as the route now planned by the State Highway Department is running along railroad right of way.

December 1912

The roof of the Bristol depot was found to be on fire one evening this week. It caught from the sparks of a passing engine but was discovered before any serious damage had been done.

December 1907

It certainly does not look like hard times if the business done at the post office is any indication. The Plano Post Office has never done such a big business in Christmas packages before.

December 1902

Fred Manley has forsaken the old peddle car that he has run through the country for a number of years past and set up a neat little dry goods and grocery store in Plattville.

December 1897

We are now enjoying a spell of the famous corduroy roads of Illinois.

December 1887

Water has been introduced in the Fox River House, Weaver and Halleck’s livery stable, Nading’s store and some private houses, from our water system, and it is a great convenience.

December 1882

Smith G. Minkler has been reelected treasurer of the Illinois Horticultural Society.

December 1877

Information has reached the authorities here that while moving the Sioux from the Red Cloud Agency to the Missouri River, 1,700 of the broke away and are now on the warpath and have already attacked trains.

December 1872

In cleaning out the town well on the north side of Plano they found four buckets in a good state of preservation, enough stoves, hoops, bails etc to make two or three more; 23 tin cups, four hats and other things. There is some talk of placing them in the archives of Plano corporation as relics of the year 1872.

December 1867

The reaper factory in Plano has a new steam whistle to call the hands from labor to grub and from grub to labor. The whistle has rather a weak voice but it’s very young.