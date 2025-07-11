Yorkville library holds tech help session for older adults

Keynote, Pages, and Numbers come with all-new features that make it easy to create amazing work on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Yorkville Public Library’s Adult Services Department is offering Tech Help for Seniors.

Local tech expert Steve Goodwin will be on hand 9 a.m. Thursday, July 17 to help with your computer, tablet or smartphone issues.

He will help patrons one-at-a-time in sessions of 15 minutes each to assist with whatever problems you’re having or teach you to use your technology better. Be aware that Goodwin will help patrons on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you have problems that take longer than 15 minutes to resolve, he offers professional services outside of the library.

The library is located at 902 Game Farm Road.